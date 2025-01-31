Malawi: Age Is Just a Number - APM Is Strong, Capable, and Ready to Lead Again

The debate surrounding Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika's (APM) age has become a tired, overused narrative that distracts from the real issues at hand.

At 85, APM is not just a seasoned politician; he is a proven leader with the experience, wisdom, and energy to govern Malawi effectively. Those who dismiss him based on his age are not only misguided but also ignore the global reality where leaders in their 80s are steering nations with remarkable success.

Let's be clear: age does not define capability. Across the world, leaders of similar age are demonstrating that vitality and vision are not bound by the number of years one has lived. Take, for instance, U.S. President Joe Biden, who at 81 continues to lead one of the most powerful nations on earth. Or consider Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who returned to office at 77 to revive his country's economy and global standing. Even in Africa, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, at 71, is steering his nation through complex challenges. These leaders prove that age, when paired with experience and determination, can be an asset, not a liability.

APM himself has dismissed the age debate with characteristic clarity and conviction. Speaking at his home in Nyambadwe, Blantyre, he declared, "I want this stupidity to stop. If they don't want me because I am old, let them not vote for me." His words are not just a rebuke to his critics but a challenge to Malawians to focus on what truly matters: leadership, vision, and results. APM is not clinging to power for personal gain--he has already served as president and accumulated wealth. He is running because he believes he has the energy and the vision to lead Malawi once more.

Political analysts have echoed this sentiment. Sainala Kalebe, a lecturer in political science at the Catholic University of Malawi, rightly pointed out that there is no connection between age and leadership. Ernest Thindwa, another political scientist, highlighted how APM's recent whistle-stop tour demonstrated his enduring energy and commitment. These observations underscore a simple truth: APM is not just capable; he is ready.

It's also worth noting that APM's potential alliances with parties like UTM, Aford, and UDF show his ability to build bridges and foster unity--a critical skill in a fractured political landscape. His experience as a professor of international law and a former president gives him a unique perspective on governance, diplomacy, and economic management. These are qualities Malawi desperately needs as it navigates complex challenges.

To those obsessed with APM's age, here's a challenge: if you believe youth is the sole criterion for leadership, then vote for younger candidates. But remember, leadership is not about age--it's about vision, experience, and the ability to deliver. APM has proven he has all three. Let's stop the ageist rhetoric and focus on what truly matters: electing a leader who can move Malawi forward. APM is that leader.