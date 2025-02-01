Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting Isis-Somalia

Somalia — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia on Feb. 1, 2025.

The command's initial assessment is that multiple ISIS-Somalia operatives were killed in the airstrikes and no civilians were harmed. U.S. Africa Command takes great measures to prevent civilian harm. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command's operations to promote a more secure and stable Africa.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to assess the results of this operation and will provide additional information as appropriate. Specific details about the operation will not be released in order to ensure continued operations security.