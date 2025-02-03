Rwanda to Introduce Itorero to Aid Reintegration of Genocide Convicts

The government is set to introduce Itorero, a traditional civic education program, for genocide convicts nearing the completion of their sentences.

This initiative aims to facilitate their reintegration into society, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, told The New Times.

Historically, Itorero has served as a platform for instilling patriotism, unity, and shared responsibilities among Rwandans.

The government has implemented various rehabilitation and reintegration programs over the years to support genocide convicts upon their release.

According to Bizimana, over 60,000 convicts have already been reintegrated into society.

"These efforts are crucial for healing, reconciliation, and social cohesion in a country still recovering from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over a million lives," Bizimana noted.

Structure of the program

Bizimana revealed that approximately 20,000 genocide convicts remain incarcerated in various correctional facilities across the country. The Itorero program will target those nearing the end of their sentences and will be conducted every three months, depending on the number of individuals set for release.

"The program will ensure that those leaving prison understand the principles of national unity and actively contribute to rebuilding the country. Many have been behind bars for years and are unfamiliar with recent policies and societal developments," he explained.

In addition to Itorero, civic dialogue will continue within communities to promote smooth reintegration. The government will collaborate with civil society organizations, religious groups, and cooperatives to facilitate discussions that equip former convicts with the necessary skills to engage constructively with their communities, including genocide survivors and the families of those they harmed.

Minister Bizimana emphasised that similar initiatives are already being implemented in correctional facilities. Various civic education programs have been introduced to help inmates understand Rwanda's progress, new policies, and social affairs.

"Our goal is to ensure that by the time they are released, they are well-informed and ready to contribute positively to their communities," he added.

The country has made significant strides in reconciliation through community-based initiatives such as Gacaca courts, reconciliation villages, and trauma healing programs.

"The Gacaca courts encouraged those who confessed to tell the truth about their involvement in the genocide and seek forgiveness. In return, they served their sentences through national service, contributing to rebuilding efforts and other national projects," Bizimana stated.

He also highlighted the role of indigenous knowledge in shaping Rwanda's reconciliation process. The Gacaca courts, rooted in traditional Rwandan conflict-resolution practices, tried more than 1.9 million genocide-related cases over a span of 10 years.

Despite these efforts, the reintegration of genocide convicts remains a sensitive issue, as many survivors continue to struggle with the trauma of losing their loved ones.