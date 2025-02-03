Sudan: 'Life-Saving Darfur Aid Stalled By Fighting and Bureaucracy' - WFP

Zamzam Camp / Ghubeish Locality / Khartoum / Adré — The World Food Programme (WFP) is struggling to scale up food aid in Sudan, despite expanding its reach to assist seven million people. In a press release yesterday, WFP warned that "arbitrary obstructions" from local authorities and escalating security concerns are disrupting the steady flow of aid. With nearly half of Sudan's population, 24.6 million people, facing acute food insecurity, WFP is urging all parties to lift barriers and guarantee humanitarian access.

"We have made significant breakthroughs in getting aid deliveries to hard-to-reach areas in the last three months, but these cannot be one-off events," said Alex Marianelli, WFP's acting Country Director for Sudan. "We urgently need a constant flow of aid to the hardest-hit locations."

Their statement reports they have reached Zamzam Camp in North Darfur, South Khartoum, and Ghubeish locality in West Kordofan. In January, it delivered aid to Wad Madani as security improved. Over two million people received food assistance each month in late 2024, many for the first time since the conflict began.

In December, a WFP-led convoy bound for famine-affected areas in Darfur was delayed for six weeks due to roadblocks imposed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

After crossing the Sudan-Chad Adré border, RSF authorities detained 40 humanitarian trucks for nearly three weeks, demanding additional clearances. When WFP redirected the convoy, RSF stalled it again, dragging the journey out to six weeks instead of two.

Sudan's worsening liquidity crisis has also paralysed relief efforts. WFP has been unable to distribute aid to over four million people for more than a month due to severe banknote shortages.

Porters essential for loading aid trucks have gone unpaid, stalling deliveries. Recent interventions by the Central Bank of Sudan and the Ministry of Finance have allowed WFP operations to slowly resume.

"The neutrality and independence of aid workers must be respected," WFP stressed. "Safe passage to famine-struck areas must be guaranteed."