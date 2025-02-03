Sudan: MSF Condemns Omdurman Market Attack

1 February 2025
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)
press release

On the morning of 1 February, an RSF explosive hit a market in Omdurman, Khartoum state, causing a scene of devastation at the MSF supported Al Nao hospital as patients, dead bodies and family members arrived at the hospital.

The Ministry of Health said the attack killed 54 people and injured 158. Medics working in Al Nao hospital described a dreadful scene with men and women, young and old, being brought in for treatment.

MSF General Secretary Chris Lockyear was in Al Nao hospital as patients started arriving after this atrocious attack.

"I can see the lives of men, women and children torn apart with injured people lying in every possible space in the emergency room as medics do what they can. There are dozens and dozens of people with devastating injuries, the morgue is full of dead bodies. What I see in front of me is a scene of utter carnage, yet another tragic example of this relentless war on people."

The MSF supported Al Nao hospital is in Omdurman, Khartoum state, in an area controlled by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Al Nao Hospital is the largest functioning public hospital remaining in Omdurman. MSF supports the hospital with donations of essential drugs and medical supplies, incentives for staff, technical support for logistic, water and sanitation as well as food for patients. The support is focused on the emergency room, the 24/7 observation ward, and the operation theatre.

MSF works in 11 of Sudan's 18 states, in areas controlled by both Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

Read the original article on MSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Medecins Sans Frontieres. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.