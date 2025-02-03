Southern Africa: Congolese Have Suffered for Far Too Long - Mnangagwa Pleads With SADC Leaders to Address DRC's Humanitarian Crisis

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) Chairman, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged regional leaders to take immediate action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mnangagwa's call comes at a time when 16 soldiers serving as SADC and United Nations (UN) peacekeepers were killed by the Congolese March 23 Movement (M23) rebels this week.

Delivering his opening remarks of the Extraordinary Summit in Harare, Friday Mnangagwa said the DRC situation must not be ignored.

"As we deliberate on our firm and united response, let us not overlook the humanitarian crises stemming from the prevailing armed conflict in Eastern DRC.

"The plight of the millions of internally displaced populations, cannot and should not, be ignored. SADC appreciates the support rendered by international cooperating partners, in response to the critical needs of the displaced populations.

"However, more must be done to alleviate the situation. The people of the eastern DRC have suffered for far too long," Mnangagwa said.

The SADC chair also denounced in strongest terms the attacks by the M23 rebels.

"Further, SADC condemns in the strongest terms the attacks by aggressor forces. While we pause to mourn our loss, our resolve to ensure collective security cannot be shaken.

"The importance of dialogue and peace building for the benefit of the people of the Eastern DRC must be boldly pursued.

"To this end, our region stands ready to intensify efforts to protect the SADC citizens from all forms of instability, in line with the SADC Mutual Defence Pact," Mnangagwa added.