Southern Africa: SADC Heads of States Snub Extraordinary Summit On Escalating DRC Conflict

ONLY seven Heads of States and Government attended the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit aimed at tackling the worsening conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Of the 15-member regional body, those who attended are Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo, Duma Boko of Botswana, Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Matekani, Tanzanian President Sahamia Suluh, Madagascan President Andry Rajeolina, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and host President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia attended virtually while other countries including DRC sent representatives.

Giving his opening remarks Elias Mgosi, the SADC executive secretary, applauded Mnangagwa for his swift action amid the ongoing tensions in Eastern DRC.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chairperson of SADC, His Excellency Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe for consistently stepping up to host our Heads of State and Government at such short notices.

"I also wish to thank all Heads of State and Government for sparing time from their very tight and demanding schedules to attend this crucial meeting.

"Your presence here today reflects your undeniable concern to the situation in DRC and the collective desire by yourselves for a swift and worthwhile intervention, at the highest level of our regional organisation.

"In the last few weeks, we have witnessed intensified attacks by the M23 armed group on SAMIDRC and the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) bases, leading to the loss of 16 members of our troops and multiple casualties, now more than 70.

"All these attacks came against the backdrop of an agreed ceasefire, which was brokered through the Luanda Process led by His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola and the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa," he said.

Magosi said with its consistent support for political and diplomatic interventions to resolve the conflict, SADC had hoped that the said ceasefire would yield a meaningful and visible cessation of hostilities in the Eastern DRC to prevent more losses and improve the dire humanitarian situation in the area.

"I wish to report, Your Excellencies, that I have been in constant communication with the leadership of the SAMIDRC including this morning, and we must appreciate that despite all devastating attacks on SAMIRDC operational bases, our troops have successfully defended their positions.

"We commend the leadership of the SAMIDRC and the men and women who serve under the SAMIDRC for their resilience, commitment and devotion to the noble cause of restoring peace and security in the DRC, and the SADC region at large," he said.

He also passed condolences to all families who have since lost their loved ones in the current conflict.