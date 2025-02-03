Chad: Lake Chad Governors Pledge Stronger Security, Economic Cooperation

Abuja, Nigeria — Leaders in Africa's conflict-hit Lake Chad region have promised to fight illegal gun and drug trafficking, which were part of the discussions during their three-day gathering focused on stabilization, sustainability and development.

The governors of Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad have concluded an annual Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum summit in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State with local officials, traditional leaders, civil society groups and humanitarian partners also in attendance.

This year's summit, the fifth since its inception in 2018, was hosted by Nigeria's Yobe State.

During the meeting, authorities praised ongoing joint efforts against terror groups, including Boko Haram and its offshoot ISWAP, in the region and pledged to intensify efforts to eliminate the remnants.

ISWAP stands for the Islamic State in West Africa Province.

The governors also resolved to combat illicit arms trade and drug trafficking while enhancing resilience initiatives to mitigate climate change and rehabilitate displaced populations.

Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, executive secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), said discussions over the three days were "fruitful and robust."

"This gathering has reaffirmed our shared commitment to sustainable peace, regional stability and the prosperity of the community we serve," Nuhu said.

The Lake Chad governors also pledged to establish free-trade zones to foster economic recovery and integrate more women and youth into stabilization and resilience programs.

But officials raised concerns over the suspension of support for Niger's National Window of the Regional Stabilization Facility (RSF), warning it could hinder regional progress.

Lake Chad, a vast but shallow body of water surrounded by Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger, provides livelihoods for millions through agriculture.

However, decades of climate change and poor water management have caused the lake's surface area to shrink by an alarming 90%, increasing competition for scarce resources.

In recent years, Islamist militant groups have exploited the instability, using the region as a recruitment ground.

Matthias Naab, director of the Regional Service Center for Africa at the United Nations Development Program, said participants at the community level added a great deal to the forum.

"The richness of the engagements in the pre-forums with civil society organizations and traditional leaders has been a highlight of this forum," Naab said. "Their perspectives grounded in community realities and have strengthened our dialogue and reinforced the principle that stabilize, resilience and recovery must be shaped by the voices of those most affected."

The governors' forum also emphasized the need to rehabilitate and reintegrate former fighters and called for member state support and collaboration with traditional leaders.

The forum elected Nigeria's Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, as its new chair.