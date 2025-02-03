Kenya: Ex-DP Gachagua Expected in Muranga Amid Fear of Chaos

2 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is expected in Murang'a, where he will attend Sunday Service at the Almighty God Ministries Shiloh Church in Kiriaini town.

This comes as local leaders allied with Gachagua have renewed calls for the police to deploy sufficient officers to prevent any attempts to disrupt the prayer meeting.

Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu urged the youth to maintain peace and avoid being used to cause chaos.

Kariara MCA Gichobe Mbatia condemned the recent trend of disruptions at events where Gachagua has been holding public meetings, insisting that the event will proceed as planned.

Addressing the media, leaders present, including Kanyenya-ini MCA Grace City and Rwathia MCA Kamau Kagori, urged the youth to steer clear of political interference, emphasizing that they would be the biggest casualties.

The leaders also called on the police not to be used to disrupt peace, particularly in places of worship.

In 2022, police were forced to use tear gas to restore calm in Kenol, Murang'a County, after chaos erupted hours before then-Deputy President William Ruto's visit. One person died, and several others were injured.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.