Kenya Steps Up Vigilance As Sudan Virus Outbreak Reported in Uganda

2 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has heightened surveillance at all points of entry following an outbreak of Sudan virus disease in Uganda, a deadly virus from the same family as Ebola.

In a statement on Friday, Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni assured Kenyans that measures are in place to prevent the virus from spreading into the country.

Uganda's Health Ministry confirmed the outbreak on January 30 after a 32-year-old nurse succumbed to the virus in a Kampala hospital. The disease, which has a fatality rate of up to 90%, spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected materials like bedding and clothing.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, and general body weakness. In severe cases, patients may experience internal and external bleeding.

Ugandan authorities have identified 45 contacts, including health workers and family members of the deceased, who are now under close monitoring.

WHO Response and Public Safety Measures

The World Health Organization (WHO) has allocated $1 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to support early response efforts, including the supply of personal protective equipment.

Although no licensed vaccines exist for the Sudan virus, WHO is coordinating with developers to deploy candidate vaccines once regulatory approvals are secured.

Muthoni urged the public to avoid unprotected sex, contact with wild animals, and handling meat or animal waste from unknown sources. She also emphasized the importance of seeking medical attention immediately if symptoms appear, rather than self-medicating at home.

"Follow recommended health measures to protect yourself and your loved ones. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical assistance through www.health.go.ke or call the Ministry's hotlines: 719, 0729471414, or 0732353535," she advised.

Additionally, Muthoni cautioned against touching the bodies of individuals who die with symptoms suggestive of the virus, stating that only trained burial teams will handle such cases. Close contacts of confirmed cases will be monitored for 21 days to ensure early detection and treatment.

