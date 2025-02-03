Kenya: Three Man Gang Linked With Murders and Burglaries Arrested in Gem

Nairobi — Three robbery with violence suspects who have terrorized residents of Gem have been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed that the trio were apprehended after weeks of intense pursuit following a string of violent robberies and murders.

"The suspects were linked to a brutal attack on January 3, 2025, at a timber yard and hardware store near Ulumbi Junction along the Kisumu-Busia highway," the DCI said in a eport stated.

During the incident, they killed a 40-year watchman before making away with assorted hardware goods.

Their reign of terror continued on January 20, 2025, at Nyang'oma Market, where they vandalized a transformer, plunging the market into darkness.

Under the cover of the outage, they broke into a phone accessories shop, stealing a Dell laptop, three smartphones, and other valuables.

On January 29, 2025, the gang struck again at Yala Market, fatally injuring two security guards.

They proceeded to loot a shop, escaping with assorted airtime scratch cards, smartphones, and merchandise.

The suspects are now in police custody and undergoing processing as they await their court appearance.