Kenyan Trumpeter Mackinlay Mutsembi Completes 24-Hour Marathon, Eyes Guinness World Record

2 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenyan trumpeter MacKinlay Mutsembi has successfully completed a 24-hour trumpet-playing marathon, setting the stage for a potential Guinness World Record.

The marathon, which began on Friday, January 31, at Nairobi's Geco Café, concluded on Saturday, February 1, at 10:00 p.m.

Mutsembi, a renowned musician and music producer, is widely celebrated as "Africa's Trumpeter." He is the founder and director of the Nairobi Horns Project, Afrolect Jazz, and Afrolect Academy.

Mutsembi set out to push the boundaries of artistic endurance, using the record attempt as a challenge to creatives to expand their limits with inspiration from marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge's mantra, "No human is limited,"

Born in Nairobi and raised in Mombasa, he later returned to the capital, where he has built a successful career in music. Mutsembi holds a Master's in Business Administration and is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi and the Afrolect International Jazz Fest.

The 24-hour performance featured six distinct sets, showcasing a dynamic lineup of musicians and bands who joined him on stage. The sets blended jazz, Afro-jazz, R&B, pop, soul, jazz fusion, and chill ballads, culminating in a celebration of Kenyan music.

His marathon effort captivated Nairobi's music lovers, with fans and fellow artists rallying behind his quest for a place in the Guinness World Records.

