Congo-Kinshasa: Algeria Is Following With 'Deep Concern' DRC Conflict's Resumption

1 February 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria follows with "deep concern" the resumption of the conflict and the escalation in DR Congo, urging restraint and de-escalation, the ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs said Saturday in a statement.

"Algeria follows with deep concern the resumption of the conflict and the escalation in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It urges restraint and de-escalation with a view to creating the conditions for a responsible resumption of dialogue and negotiation to establish peace in the region," the statement said.

"Algeria endorses the conclusions of the special summits of the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, calling for a sincere and good-faith dialogue between the parties to the conflict."

Algeria, "despite severe adversity, expressed encouragement and support to the president of the Republic of Angola, Joao Lourenço, and to the president of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, in their patient, sustained efforts of mediation between all the parties to the conflict."

According to the statement, the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, instructed the minister of State, minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, to contact the foreign ministers of the countries involved in the conflict and in the mediation efforts.

"The step is meant to express Algeria's readiness to contribute to the mediation efforts and do everything in its power to restore peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the Great Lakes region," the statement concluded.

