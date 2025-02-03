Angola Reports Over 1,000 Suspected Cases of Cholera

Marion Mossing/MSF
2 February 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda, Angola has recorded a cumulative total of 1,584 suspected cases of cholera in eight provinces since the first week of January, causing 59 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health's daily bulletin.

The cases were diagnosed in the provinces of Luanda, Icolo e Bengo, Bengo, Malanje, Huambo, Huíla, Cuanza-Norte and Zaire.

According to the bulletin, 1,584 cases have been reported in the provinces of Luanda (970), Bengo (351), Icolo e Bengo (250), Huambo (4), Malanje (3), Zaire (3), Huíla (2) and Cuanza-Norte (1), involving patients aged between two and 100 years.

The disease has affected 813 males and 771 females, with the most affected age group being two to five years, with 252 cases and 10 deaths, followed by the 10 to 14 age group, with 203 cases and four deaths.

Currently, 209 people are hospitalized with suspected cholera.

The 59 deaths were recorded in the provinces of Luanda, with 37 cases, Bengo (15) and Icolo e Bengo (7).

The Ministry of Health is asking for everyone's cooperation in the prevention of cholera.

In the last 24 hours, the Data Center of the Epidemiological Surveillance System recorded 125 cases of cholera, 76 in Bengo, 37 in Luanda and 12 in Icolo and Bengo.

Two deaths have also been reported in Bengo province. OHA/DAN/AMP

