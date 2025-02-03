Mozambique: Rwandan Security Forces To Send More Troops to Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Rwandan security forces have announced that they will send a new contingent to support the fight against Islamist terrorism in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a statement from the Rwandan Defence Ministry, Maj-Gen Wilson Gumisiriza, the commander of the Motorised Infantry Division of the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF), bade farewell on Thursday to the Rwandan contingent before it set off for Cabo Delgado.

The meeting, held at a barracks in Kigali, included members of the RDF and of the Rwandan National Police while they were preparing for their mission, "based on the bilateral agreements between Rwanda and Mozambique, said the government statement, without adding further information about the new contingent.

Addressing the contingent, Gumisiriza urged them "to defend the values of the RDF, to maintain discipline, and to incorporate team work to represent Rwanda effectively'.

"This mission stresses the continuing partnership between Rwanda and Mozambique, strengthening the agreements on cooperation between the two nations', he added.

A force of over 2,000 Rwandan troops and police has been fighting alongside the Mozambican defence and security forces, against the terrorist groups, particularly in Palma district where a consortium headed by the French company TotalEnergies plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.

In November, the Council of the European Union approved additional support of 20 million euros for the Rwandan forces in the fight against terrorism in Mozambique.

The first Rwandan continent arrived in Cabo Delgado in July 2021, at the request of the Mozambican authorities, three and a half years after the jihadist attacks had begun.

In the latest terrorist raid, last Monday in the Ravia area of Meluco district, at least seven people were murdered, according to a report in the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique'. Residents are calling for increased security to dissuade the terrorists from attacking Meluco town.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following this attack, the Mozambican forces on Thursday announced the launch of a military operation in Meluco, involving both Mozambican and Rwandan forces.

This operation "seeks to identify and dismantle terrorist hideouts, in order to improve stability in the region', said the military announcement.