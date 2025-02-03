Kenya: Gachagua Set New Date to Announce Mt. Kenya's Political Direction

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced he will issue the interim report outlining the political direction of the Mt. Kenya region on February 9, 2025.

Speaking at a Sunday Church Service in Mathioya, Murang'a County, Gachagua revealed that he will release the preliminary report during a round-table event he is slated to hold with journalists from various media houses and platforms.

The former DP shared that he has been in constant consultation with various leaders at his Mathira residence, gathering input on the region's political trajectory.

"I had promised that by January 31, 2025, I would have gathered the views and opinions of our people regarding the political direction we should take as a region. However, on February 9, next Sunday, I will unveil the report," he said.

Gachagua explained that the consultations have not only involved leaders from Mt. Kenya but also delegations from other regions, including the Maa, Kisii, Nyanza, and Western Kenya.

"I apologize for the delay in releasing the report. The views I have received have been numerous, and I initially expected only leaders from Mt. Kenya, but I've also had leaders from other parts of the country," The DP said.

Since his impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua has raised concerns about the perceived marginalization of the Mt. Kenya region within the current administration.

He has accused the government of sidelining regional leaders and attempting to destabilize the area.

In response, Gachagua has engaged with church leaders, business-people, and professionals to discuss a new political direction for the region.

Speculation is growing that he may announce the formation of a new political party to restore the region's influence in national politics.

He has also hinted at the possibility of collaborating with leaders from other parts of the country to form a strong political alliance.

Gachagua's announcement is expected to have a significant impact on the political landscape of both the Mt. Kenya region and the broader national scene.