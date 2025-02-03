Kenya: Gachagua to Unveil Mt. Kenya Political Roadmap On February 9

2 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that he will release an interim report outlining the political direction of the Mt. Kenya region on February 9, 2025.

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Mathioya, Murang'a County, Gachagua said he will present the report during a roundtable event with journalists from various media houses.

He revealed that he has been holding consultations with leaders at his Mathira residence to gather views on the region's political future.

"I had promised that by January 31, 2025, I would have collected the views and opinions of our people regarding the political direction we should take as a region. However, on February 9, next Sunday, I will unveil the report," he said.

Gachagua noted that the consultations have extended beyond Mt. Kenya to include delegations from the Maa, Kisii, Nyanza, and Western Kenya regions.

"I apologize for the delay in releasing the report. The views I have received have been numerous, and I initially expected only leaders from Mt. Kenya, but I've also had leaders from other parts of the country," he said.

Since his impeachment in October 2024, Gachagua has accused the government of sidelining Mt. Kenya leaders and attempting to weaken the region's political influence.

In response, he has engaged with church leaders, business figures, and professionals to discuss a new political course for the region.

Speculation is mounting that he may announce the formation of a new political party or a broader alliance with leaders from other regions to strengthen his position ahead of the 2027 elections.

His upcoming announcement is expected to shape the political landscape of Mt. Kenya and beyond.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.