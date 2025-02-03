Zimbabwe: 26 Years Later, System Tazvida's Shoes Still Too Big to Fill

February is special for the Tazvida clan, family, friends and fans.

It marks the month when Nyasha Fanuel Tazvida, popularly known as System Tazvida, breathed his last on February 4 1999.

Despite his untimely passing at just 30, he left behind a rich catalogue of songs that resonate with many generations.

This year, he would have turned 57, the same age as the living legend Alick Macheso.

Twenty-six years after his departure, a lot has happened, with several individuals trying in vain to fill his big shoes.

Fellow band members, including Leeroy "Kamusena" Lunga, Peter (late) and Isaac Tazvida, have all tried their best to revive Smoko music. However, death, discord and disunity have hindered plans to revive System's music.

It appears System has been turning and twisting in his grave, with anger and disgust.

One of System's loyal servants, Lucky Mumiriki, who played a vital role in the formation of Chazezesa Challengers, still misses his paymaster. Reflecting on their journey together, Mumiriki is yet to recover from the loss of System.

"It still pains me each time we mark his anniversary because we came a long way," said Mumiriki.

"We met in 1990 at Sungura Boys, which was led by the late Ephraim Joe. I was the youngest in the band, but I was determined to learn the ropes under his tutelage. We worked there for three years, but I left Sungura Boys along with System Tazvida to form our own band."

Determined to succeed, he convinced System to record two singles and test the market.

"System Tazvida, who was a good vocalist, assumed the leadership of the group, but I was a co-founder of Chazezesa Challengers.

"We then recruited the likes of Joseph January, Lazarus Zhakata, and Aaron Chinamira Chakanyuka. To our surprise, Aaron Chinamira, who was playing lead guitar, chickened out when we were about to record new singles, and we roped in Wilson Musa.

"We recorded the two songs 'Vaforomani' and 'Bhuku Rerudo,' then everything became history," recalled Mumiriki.

The fiery rhythm guitarist, who turns 56 in March, shared how they made a breakthrough from sacrifice. "After testing the market with 'Vaforomani' and 'Bhuku Rerudo,' we released our first album the same year titled 'Rudo, Tsika Nemagariro,' which made us famous. On this album, I played both the rhythm and lead guitars while System did the lead vocals.

"It was a marvel working with him because he respected me as one of the band members who gave him the courage to assemble a new band after a fruitless stint at Sungura Boys," he said.

Mumiriki, who has remained humble and yet talented, later taught System's younger brother Peter Tazvida to play a bass guitar.

"It was around 1994 when Peter joined the band, but he had an idea of how to play guitar.

"I then sacrificed to help him with guitar lessons, and in a short time, he became a vital member of the group.

"Leeroy 'Kamusena' Lunga later joined the band, and we worked well together, even after System died in 1999," he recalled.

However, the last days of System still ring in his mind as their paymaster fell ill.

"Sometime in 1998, we went to Chimoio in Mozambique, where we filled up a stadium.

"It was unfortunate that System did not finish the show since he was very sick, and we had to soldier on without him.

"Some fans did not notice that he had left the stage unwell, but I convinced Peter and Kamusena that we had to accomplish the job because fans had paid to watch us," continued Mumiriki. He also remembers the last day they shared the stage with System after their return from Mozambique.

"Our last show with him was on December 31, 1998, before he was admitted to the hospital. He was a fighter, but you could see that he was in pain," narrated Mumiriki.

Despite losing his best friend, he remained with Chazezesa for two years after System's death before being signed by Macheso in 2002.

"We were determined to carry on the legacy, but I found a new opportunity in 2002 when the Orchestra Mberikwazvo management approached me. I couldn't resist the offer because there were in-house issues at Chazezesa Challengers. Before I joined, I had worked under Peter Tazvida, who died in August 2002."

With all the fame he achieved at Chazezesa Challengers, Mumiriki only started making fortunes at Orchestra Mberikwazvo.

"There was nothing meaningful that I can say I achieved at Chazezesa Challengers besides fame.

"The only things I acquired were household utensils, but I got a house under Macheso. It's quite unfortunate that I suffered a stroke in 2011, and Macheso hasn't forsaken me," he added.

With Smoko fans ready to remember their paymaster, he shared some advice.

"I simply urge them to continue celebrating the legend and buying his authentic music from online stores and other platforms.

"We played our part, and we will all follow him. He was in a league of his own and deserves to be respected and honoured among other departed legends," he stressed.