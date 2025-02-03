Southern Africa: DRC Crisis - AU Commends SADC, EAC Peace Initiative

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Dr Moussa Faki Mahamat, has welcomed decisions made by the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) and the East African Community (EAC) to hold a joint summit to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has resulted in the death and displacement of millions of people.

Writing on his X handle, Dr Mahamat said the positions taken by the two regional groupings were in sync with that of the AU.

"I welcome the conclusions of the East African Community and SADC leaders following their respective Summits regarding the security situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and their decision to hold a joint intra regional Summit to map the next practical steps. Their recommendations echo the long-standing African Union call for a political solution through dialogue within the framework of the AU-led Luanda and Nairobi processes," he said.

Sadc Chairperson, President Mnangagwa, on Friday convened an Extraordinary Summit of the regional body in Harare to address the deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC.

Announcing the agreed course of action in a communiqué, SADC executive secretary, Mr Elias Magosi, said the regional bloc was dedicated to peace efforts.

"Summit called for an immediate joint Summit of SADC and EAC to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC as proposed by the 24th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the EAC held on 29th January 2025," he said.

As part of its resolutions, the summit mandated the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to intensify diplomatic engagements with all State and non-State actors involved in the conflict.

Mr Magosi said ceasefire efforts were of paramount importance.

"Summit mandated the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to engage all State and non-State parties to the conflict on a ceasefire process to protect lives and facilitate a smooth flow of humanitarian support to people and communities affected by the armed conflict," he said.

Mr Magosi said the summit called for a coordinated approach and urged all political and diplomatic leaders involved in the conflict to engage meaningfully in dialogue.

He reaffirmed SADC's support for existing peace initiatives.

"Summit urged political and diplomatic leaders, who are parties to the conflict, to engage in a co-ordinated effort of dialogue, including supporting the Luanda Process, MONUSCO (UN Mission in the Congo) and others, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC."

SADC leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the DRC's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and long-term stability, pledging ongoing support for its development and security.

In its communiqué after its Extraordinary Summit on Wednesday last week, the EAC also proposed a joint summit.

"Noting that SADC has also been involved in eastern DRC. The Summit decided on a joint EAC-SADC Summit to deliberate on the way forward and mandated the Chairperson (Kenya President William Ruto) to consult with the Chairperson of SADC (President Mnangagwa) on the urgent convening of the same in the next few days," reads part of the EAC communiqué.

In his opening remarks at the Extraordinary Summit, President Mnangagwa noted with regret that since an Extraordinary Summit that was held in Harare in November last year, "very little progress has been made in our search for lasting peace in the eastern DRC, which is now characterised by escalating hostilities and conflict".

"This culminated in the unfortunate and atrocious attacks carried out on our Mission in Goma, that claimed the lives of several SAMIDRC and MONUSCO peacekeepers, while others sustained serious injuries.

"The people of the eastern DRC have suffered for far too long. SADC condemns in the strongest terms the attacks by aggressor forces. While we pause to mourn our loss, our resolve to ensure collective security cannot be shaken," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa East Africa Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Mnangagwa said it was important that dialogue and peace building are boldly pursued to achieve the intended result of peace "for the benefit of the people of the Eastern DRC".

"To this end, our region stands ready to intensify efforts to protect SADC citizens from all forms of instability, in line with the SADC Mutual Defence Pact. The peace and security of our region is a shared obligation.

"Our political-will must be strengthened towards a concrete and actionable roadmap that will help accelerate the realisation of peace in the Eastern DRC," he said.

"May we, as member states, continue to do all we can to support our gallant men and women in the theatre of operations, and ensure that SAMIDRC achieves its important objective."