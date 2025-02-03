Southern Africa: SADC Forces in DR Congo Sought to 'Bring War to Rwanda', Says Foreign Ministry

It has been discovered that the alliance of foreign forces deployed to eastern DR Congo including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission known as SAMIDRC, and genocidal FDLR, had combat objectives "not limited to defeating M23 but also attacking Rwanda," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the statement released on Saturday, February 1, the Rwandan government rejected the accusations against the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) by the January 31 SADC summit of heads of state that the Rwandan military had attacked the Congolese armed forces and the SAMIDRC in eastern DR Congo.

"The RDF defends Rwanda's borders from threats and protects civilians, it does not attack civilians," the statement said.

ALSO READ: SADC backs EAC proposal for joint summit over DR Congo

The SADC summit followed Monday's capture of Goma, a city in DR Congo's conflict-ridden eastern region, by M23 rebel group.

The deployment of South Africa-led SAMIDRC offensive force in eastern DR Congo was, on several occasions, questioned, as the mission was sent "to support the war of the government of DR Congo against its own people - the M23 and the members of their community - many of whom have fled as refugees to Rwanda and throughout the region."

"The government of the DR Congo is also bent on attacking Rwanda and overthrowing its government, as has been repeatedly and publicly stated by President Tshisekedi," the Rwandan foreign ministry said.

ALSO READ: EAC leaders urge DR Congo to 'engage with' M23 rebels

It was also noted that SAMIDRC together with coalition partners that include the Burundian armed forces, the FDLR and European mercenaries are central to the conflict, and should not be there because they are adding to the problems that already existed.

"The argument that SAMIDRC was invited by the Government of the DRC is rendered void by the fact that they are there to fight the citizens of that country, and effectively bring war to Rwanda," it said.

"Recent information coming from Goma on what has been discovered, and the documentary evidence of attack preparations, planned together with the foreign forces fighting in eastern DRC, including the FDLR, indicate that combat objectives were not limited to defeating M23, but also attacking Rwanda."

The regional tensions continued to escalate following the takeover of Goma by M23 rebel group, which also announced plans to march in liberation towards Kinshasa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Conflict Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DR Congo is a member of both the SADC and the East African Community (EAC).

A meeting of EAC leaders held on January 29, demanded that the Kinshasa government hold direct talks with M23 rebels, among other stakeholders in the conflict in the country's east.

The SADC leaders also backed the EAC proposal for a meeting among the two regional blocs to deliberate on the steps to address the security crisis in DR Congo.