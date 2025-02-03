Rwanda Could Eliminate Cervical Cancer By 2027, Says Health Minister

Rwanda is committed to eliminating cervical cancer by 2027, three years ahead of the World Health Organization's (WHO) global target of 2030, according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana.

Nsanzimana emphasized that this goal is achievable through collective efforts. Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Rwanda. Each year, between 600 and 800 new cases are diagnosed, with nearly 600 fatalities.

Speaking on Saturday, February 1, during the official launch of Rwanda's cervical cancer elimination plan and the fifth Health Sector Strategic Plan, Nsanzimana highlighted the importance of commitment and collaboration with all stakeholders to realise the target.

"This is a special moment to reaffirm our commitment to a healthier community free from cervical cancer. If we stay determined, this goal is within reach," he said, adding that some districts, such as Gicumbi, had already made significant progress eleminating the cancer.

Success in tackling other diseases

Nsanzimana cited Rwanda's successful interventions, which eliminated some of the major health-threating issues, including the prevention of mother-to-child HIV transmission and the fight against Hepatitis C.

"In the past, mother-to-child HIV transmission rates were over 10 percent, but today, they have dropped to just 0.8 percent Similarly, Rwanda launched a Hepatitis C elimination programme, reducing its prevalence from 4 percent to 0.47 percent within four years," he explained.

"These achievements demonstrate that eliminating cervical cancer is not just a dream; it's possible with the right strategies and commitment."

Nsanzimana stressed the urgency of early detection and treatment, outlining plans to screen 1.3 million women at risk.

"We anticipate identifying over 6,700 cases requiring treatment. Detecting cancer in its early stages is crucial and it makes treatment more effective and saves lives," he said.

The minister noted that eliminating cervical cancer would cost approximately $38 million, which he believes is achievable through joint efforts.

"This is a feasible investment if we all contribute. Our partners have played a significant role, and now we are moving forward as a unified team under a single steering committee," he said.

Currently, screenings have been conducted in five districts, with unmet demand in 25 more more districts.

"With advanced technology and readiness of our communities, we must accelerate our efforts," he said.

Testimony of a cervical cancer survivor

Josephine Kanyange, a cancer survivor, shared her journey.

"In 2020, I experienced irregular menstrual cycles and decided to consult a gynecologist. I was diagnosed with cervical cancer, but fortunately, it was at an early stage. After undergoing treatment from June to August, I was completely healed by December," Kanyange recounted.

She encouraged women to undergo regular screenings. "Cervical cancer is serious, but early detection makes it curable," she said.

WHO's perspective on global efforts

Dr. Prebo Barango, an expert in non-communicable diseases at the WHO, commended Rwanda's efforts to ensure a healthy society.

"The Health Sector Strategic Plan builds on past successes, such as reducing maternal mortality and improving healthcare infrastructure. Rwanda's commitment to eliminating cervical cancer is commendable," Barango said.

He pointed out that cervical cancer remains a major health challenge globally, and particularly in Africa, where the incidence rate is 31.9 per 100,000 women--significantly higher than the global average of 14.1.

Women living with HIV are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer.

However, he said, that WHO has an elimination strategy based on three key pillars which are vaccination to ensure 90 percent of girls receive the HPV vaccine by age 15, screening at least 70 percent of women aged 30-45 with high-performance tests and treatment ensuring 90 percent of women diagnosed with cervical disease receive appropriate care.

Barango emphasized that while Rwanda had excelled in HPV vaccination, challenges remained in screening and treatment access.

Innovations such as self-sampling and thermal ablation devices are being explored to enhance accessibility.

With only five years left to reach the global target to eliminate cervical cancer, the WHO is working with countries to close persistent gaps.

Barango said political will, south-south collaborations, and regional partnerships would help in the endeavour to end cervical cancer.