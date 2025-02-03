Rwanda: What You Should Know As Rwanda Celebrates World Wetland Day

On February 2, 2025, Rwanda joined the global community in celebrating World Wetlands Day (WWD), a day dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial role wetlands play for humanity and the planet.

World Wetlands Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty that was signed on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar City, Iran.

In 2022, the United Nations officially designated this day as an International Day, aligning it with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), which advocates for the protection and restoration of ecosystems worldwide.

Wetlands are essential ecosystems found across the globe and are often referred to as the "arteries and veins" of the Earth.

They support life by providing clean water, air, food security, medicines, protection from extreme weather, and helping mitigate climate change.

This year's theme, selected by the Ramsar Convention, is "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future."

This theme calls on governments, NGOs, and communities around the world to recognise the ecosystem services and economic benefits of wetlands and to take action to preserve them.

A key message for this year is the urgent need to change attitudes towards wetland protection.

"Wetlands filter water and help combat the effects of climate change, including drought. Wetlands also increase food production, and some are conserved for eco-tourism. We urge Rwandans to abide by laws that conserve wetlands. Wetlands should maintain their pristine nature. Construction, waste dumping, and other illegal activities are prohibited. Protected wetlands are only to be used for research activities with permission from the Ministry of Environment. Wetlands buffer zones should be protected at 20 metres, and the distance may be greater," stated the Ministry of Environment.

"Continuing on the current path is no longer an option. We must act now to stop the loss of wetlands through wise use, rehabilitation of degraded wetlands, and a balance between different uses and the benefits they provide," Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) stated.

Rwanda uses the wetland day to build upon its successes in wetland restoration and wise management, while planning for the future safeguarding of these vital ecosystems.

The government of Rwanda has restored various wetlands as others are on course to be restored.

Rugezi wetland as a Ramsar site

Today, the Ramsar Convention has 172 Contracting Parties, including Rwanda, which signed the convention on December 29, 2003, and designated the Rugezi wetland as a Ramsar site on April 1, 2006.

Rugezi wetland is a peatland located in Burera and Gicumbi districts in Northern Province, covering about 7,000 hectares and lying at an altitude of approximately 2,050 metres.

BirdLife International, a consortium of conservation NGOs, has classified Rugezi as one of seven important bird areas that accommodate threatened bird species including the Bradypterus graueri (songbird species) and grey-crowned crane.

According to REMA, over the past seven years, the population of cranes increased from 74 to 273 in 2023 following various national initiatives against people who would capture and keep them domestically.

Its successful restoration has gained international recognition including a Green Globe Award in 2010 following government measures that were put in place to avoid further agricultural activities that were causing water levels to fall, becoming a critical threat to both nature and the economic sector.

The degradation of the Rugezi wetland not only disrupted clean water supplies but also impacted hydropower generation in 2001/2002.

Rwanda faced an electricity shortage, leading to a surge in the use of diesel generators.

The primary hydropower plant had diminished capacity.

Water from the Rugezi wetland feeds the Ntaruka and Mukungwa hydropower plants via lakes Burera and Ruhondo, as well as the Mukungwa River.

By 2004, water levels in these lakes had fallen by 50 per cent, forcing the country to spend over $65,000 per day on diesel fuel to compensate for the electricity shortfall.

Nyandungu wetland restored

Rwanda has made significant strides in wetland management, including the restoration of wetlands like Nyandungu wetland in Kigali.

From a degraded wetland to an educational and recreational eco-park in the heart of Rwanda's capital city, Nyandungu Eco-Park was open to the public effective in 2022.

The 121 hectare park (70 hectares of wetland and 50 hectares of forest) features a medicinal garden, a Pope's garden, five catchment ponds, three recreation ponds, an information centre, a restaurant as well as 10km of walkways and bike lanes.

Initiation of five more wetlands rehabilitation project

Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDPII) aims to rehabilitate wetlands namely Gikondo, Rwampara, Rugenge-Rwintare, Kibumba and Nyabugogo for ecotourism in Kigali City.

The rehabilitation started in 2024.

These efforts are expected to benefit 220,500 people directly and indirectly by mitigating the risks of flooding and water shortages.

Wetland cover status countrywide

In Rwanda, wetlands cover approximately 10.6 per cent of the country's surface area and play a vital role in agriculture, water purification, flood control, and ecosystem services.

A recent survey identified over 940 wetlands nationwide that require conservation.

These wetlands help prevent flooding, filter water, and store it for various uses.

Wetland Masterplan for Kigali

Rwanda developed a Wetland Masterplan for Kigali City, aimed at ensuring the protection and sustainable use of wetlands in the capital. The plan guides urban development while balancing environmental sustainability and water management.

Wetlands and water supply

"The loss of wetlands means the loss of their vital water services, which sustain ecosystems and human populations," REMA said.

Poorly planned development often undermines the benefits wetlands provide, leading to increased poverty and environmental degradation.

"For people, wetland loss means water scarcity, food insecurity, lost livelihoods, and exposure to flooding and extreme weather events."

Wetlands as plant and animal species habitats

With 40 per cent of all known plant and animal species living or breeding in wetlands, their biodiversity is critical.

However, wetlands are disappearing at an alarming rate, with at least 35 per cent lost since 1970--three times faster than forests.

Key drivers of wetland degradation include urban development, pollution, invasive species, and climate change.

Wetlands face increasing pressures from poor agricultural practices, soil erosion, peat extraction, illegal mining, and industrial pollution.

National Wetlands Week call for action

To mark the World Wetland Day celebration, Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) organised a National Wetlands Week from January 25 to February 2.

The week's events involved a wide range of stakeholders, including government ministries, public institutions, schools, researchers, private sector representatives, NGOs, and the media.

This week of activities aimed to increase public awareness about wetland protection and the importance of maintaining them.

"Immediate action is needed to ensure the sustainable use of wetlands for both people and nature.

Rwanda's priorities include restoring degraded wetlands, promoting sustainable agriculture and alternative livelihoods, and engaging local communities in wetland conservation," REMA's call says.

To reduce pollution, REMA says, responsible waste management practices must be encouraged, and the discharge of wastewater, soil, plastics, and single-use plastic materials must be prevented.

By 2050, Rwanda aims to become a high-income, green, climate-resilient, and low-carbon economy.

Achieving this goal requires addressing wetland degradation and promoting sustainable natural resource use.

"We must all join efforts to protect our wetlands, ensuring the future of sustainable development and green growth in our country," REMA stated.

The activities for World Wetlands Day, which ran from January 25 to February 2, included wetland walks, workshops on sustainable agricultural practices, wetland rehabilitation, and soil erosion control.