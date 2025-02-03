Liberia: No Mpox Infection Among Inmates in Sinoe Prison As Specimens Tested Negative

Following reports several days ago of a pox-like disease affecting several prison inmates in Sinoe County, the National Public Health Institutes of Liberia (NPHIL) immediately conducted an intensive investigation of the cases and now declares the inmates as Mpox-negative based on molecular testing results.

"The inmates we tested do not have Mpox base on our evaluation and investigation using molecular testing such as real-time PCR; we will also perform gene sequencing here at the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) to search for any related pathogens or infectious agent that could be hiding in the background," said Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The appropriate specimens were extracted from inmates by public health responders and tested for pox-like viruses at the NRL in Charlesville, Margibi County. The test results have demonstrated NEGATIVE for Monkeypox virus infection.

Affected inmates have been isolated and referred for further clinical evaluation for other suspected skin diseases which should be confirmed by Dermatologists, the doctors that specialize in skin diseases.

"We recently received reports of similar cases of pox-like disease among prison inmates in Senje, Bomi County, and this is currently being investigated by the NPHIL using molecular diagnostic tests; specimens have been collected from those inmates and undergoing testing at the National Reference Laboratory," Dr. Nyan mentioned.

In the wake of NPHIL's ongoing response in Liberia to the global Mpox outbreak declared by the Africa-CDC and the WHO, ample public health precautions and proactive measures are promptly implemented so as to contain and prevent any possible community transmission of the Monkeypox virus from person-to-person.

Meanwhile, the NPHIL admonishes the public to remain calm and contact the NPHIL for accurate data and information, while the investigations continue. Avoid contacts with suspected cases, report it to the nearest health facility, and observe all sanitary and other public health measures.