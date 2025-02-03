Sudan: Al-Burhan Inspects Al-Sayyad Advancing Forces in Om Ruwaba City As Part of His Inspection Visits to North Kordofan State

North Kordofan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSF), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived in Om Ruwaba City on Sunday as part of his inspection visit to North Kordofan State.

His Excellency also inspected Al-Sayyad Advancing Forces in Om Ruwaba City after they were cleansed of the filth of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia and security and stability were restored by the armed forces and other regular forces.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces saluted the struggles and sacrifices of the people of North Kordofan State who gave a lot to support the armed forces in the war of dignity against the thugs of the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia.

His Excellency stressed the continuation of this battle until the brutal rebellion is defeated from the homeland.

TSC Ptrersident toured the neighborhoods of Om Ruwaba City and was briefed on the violations committed by the rebel terrorist militia.