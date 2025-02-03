Nigeria: PDP Crisis Deepens As NEC Member Tackles Governors Over Anyanwu

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Umar Abdullahi, says the declaration of support for Sunday Ude-Okoye as secretary by the party's Governors Forum will compound the crisis rocking the party.

Abdullahi told Journalists in Abuja on Sunday that the position of the governors was inflammatory and not good for the party.

The PDP Governors had declared their support for Ude-Okoye based on the decision of the judgments of the Court of Appeal, Enugu division.

However, Senator Samuel Anyanwu said he is in possession of a stay of execution order from an Abuja Appeal Court, and had appealed the judgement to the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the Communique issued by the PDP Governors Forum after its meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Friday, Abdullahi said: "The use of communique in addressing a conflict within the Party is not an appropriate step for such a dignified forum.

"The Governors are supposed to deploy all internal conflict resolution mechanisms before resorting to public pronouncement. The forum holds a place of honour and should discharge their duties in a fatherly manner.

"Again, disregarding the legal position of the matter in issuing a public statement of such nature, the Governors appear to be exercising authority beyond their constitutional powers.

"Their opinion counts but cannot override the decision of the court of competent jurisdiction and that of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party which is a statutory organ of the party.

"The decision of the Governors is not an appropriate step to achieve peace more-so when the appeal is pending in court for determination.

"It is quite unfortunate that the PDP Governors' Forum decided not to wait for the fact-finding Committee set up by the PDP Board of Trustees to complete its assignment, before issuing an advisory that has escalated the crisis.

"The Governors' Forum could have set up their own independent committee to look into the matter, in the best interest of the party."

He also spoke on the petition to the Inspector General of Police by Sen. Anyanwu alleging that a certain group of persons forged the PDP constitution/Electoral Guidelines which they used in misleading the court in delivering judgement against him.

"This is something that should be taken up seriously before anybody can back up the judgement.

"An issue of forgery involving PDP document is a serious criminal offense which the Governors are expected to fight against.

He therefore called on the Governors to retrace their steps as leaders of the Party and the nation to "ensure that due diligence is followed in resolving this crises in the party," he added.

