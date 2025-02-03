South Africa: Eskom Warns of Power Cuts Over Illegal Connections, Vandalism - South African News Briefs - February 3, 2025

Eskom Warns of Power Cuts Over Illegal Connections, Vandalism

Power utility Eskom has warned that electricity could be cut in places with illegal connections or vandalism despite load shedding being suspended, according to EWN. Power cuts were halted after the utility had replenished its emergency reserves sufficiently. Load shedding returned after 10 months of uninterrupted power supply. Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson, urged customers to avoid overloading the network. She said that to prevent public safety hazards and the risk of network overloading and extended unplanned power outages, Eskom strongly urges customers to avoid illegal connections, as this can negatively impact the entire local community.

KwaZulu-Natal School Investigates Hindu Prayer String Removal

An investigation is underway into allegations of religious intolerance after Hindu learners in KwaZulu-Natal , were reportedly told to remove their religious strings, reports IOL. Drakensberg Secondary School students were ordered to remove or cover their Luxmi prayer strings during school hours. A Muslim teacher allegedly instructed the learners to remove the strings, while the principal told them to hide them. The school said a meeting was held with the Estcourt Hindu Cultural Society, its governing body and various stakeholders to discuss the issue. According to the school, the Estcourt Hindu Cultural Society promotes religious tolerance and supports constitutional rights that protect freedom of expression in schools. The provincial Department of Education said officials were dispatched to the school to investigate the allegations. The South African Hindu Maha Sabha said cultural rights such as wearing Luxmi strings and nose studs should be respected.

George Building Collapse Report Won't Be Made Public Yet

Minister of Infrastructure for the Western Cape Tertuis Simmers has announced that the report on the George building collapse won't be made public, reports SABC News. The report was handed over by Premier Alan Winde to Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile. Several people were injured when the apartment building under construction collapsed last May, killing 34 people. Twenty-eight people were rescued alive. After the tragedy, the Western Cape government enlisted the help of an independent structural engineering firm to conduct an investigation. Simmers says due to the possibility of criminal proceedings, the report will not be made public yet.

More South African news