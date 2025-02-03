South Africa: State of the MK Nation - How Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe Party Stacks Up Ahead of SONA 2025

1 February 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Plagued by a revolving door of leaders, scandals and financial mysteries, how is the uMkhonto Wesizwe party faring after upending SA politics in the May 2024 election?

A week before the State of the Nation Address (Sona), this is the state of the official opposition led by former SA president Jacob Zuma.

Launched on 16 December 2023, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party reshaped the country's political landscape, garnering more than 4 million votes. This shift played a key role in the ANC receiving less than 50% of the vote for the first time since SA's 1994 democratic elections, despite the MK party grappling with internal and organisational issues.

When the party was announced in Soweto, Johannesburg, it had no leadership structure and chose people to serve as interim leaders. A little over a year later, it has had a revolving door of leaders.

Some were reshuffled, and others resigned or were fired without an elective conference or any explanation being given to the party's constituency.

Two of the most crucial positions in any political party are the secretary-general, often seen as the engine of the party, and the treasurer-general. These two positions alone have been occupied by eight individuals in the space of a year, which is uncommon among political parties in South Africa.

Thanduxolo...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.