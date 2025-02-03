South Africa: State of the MK Nation - How Zuma's Umkhonto Wesizwe Party Stacks Up Ahead of SONA 2025

Plagued by a revolving door of leaders, scandals and financial mysteries, how is the uMkhonto Wesizwe party faring after upending SA politics in the May 2024 election?

A week before the State of the Nation Address (Sona), this is the state of the official opposition led by former SA president Jacob Zuma.

Launched on 16 December 2023, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party reshaped the country's political landscape, garnering more than 4 million votes. This shift played a key role in the ANC receiving less than 50% of the vote for the first time since SA's 1994 democratic elections, despite the MK party grappling with internal and organisational issues.

When the party was announced in Soweto, Johannesburg, it had no leadership structure and chose people to serve as interim leaders. A little over a year later, it has had a revolving door of leaders.

Some were reshuffled, and others resigned or were fired without an elective conference or any explanation being given to the party's constituency.

Two of the most crucial positions in any political party are the secretary-general, often seen as the engine of the party, and the treasurer-general. These two positions alone have been occupied by eight individuals in the space of a year, which is uncommon among political parties in South Africa.

Thanduxolo...