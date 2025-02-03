Nigeria: Grammys 2025 - Tems Wins Best African Music Performance Award

At 29, Tems has achieved a milestone, surpassing all Nigerian artistes with her Grammy wins.

Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, has won the 67th Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, a prestigious recognition that highlights her exceptional talent and contribution to the music industry.

The awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tems emerged victorious in a fierce competition, beating out strong contenders with her love song "Love Me Jeje".

Receiving the award, Tems said: "Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team."

She also dedicated the award to her mother.

Tems, 29, now has more Grammy awards than any other Nigerian artiste.

The award marks her second Grammy win.

In 2023, she won the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song 'Wait For U' with American hip-hop stars Future and Drake.

Hours before winners were announced, PREMIUM TIMES had done an extensive analysis of Tems' chances in the awards.

Our reporter had written as follows.

Nominations analysis

Here, we explore the prospects of Tems, Asake, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Davido, and Rema, analysing their nominated song, cultural impact, and potential to clinch a coveted Grammy for Sunday.

Tems - 'Love Me Jeje' (Best Global Music Album, Best R&B, Best African Music)

In just five years, Tems won the hearts of a broad audience. The Grammy-winning Nigerian star and the first African act to top the Billboard Hot 100 - thanks to Future sampling her song Higher on Wait For U - has firmly cemented her place on the global stage.

While she has collaborated with the likes of Drake and Rihanna, 2024 marked the year she fully stepped into her spotlight with the release of her long-awaited debut album, 'Born in the Wild.'

A standout from the project, 'Love Me JeJe' - which interpolates Seyi Sodimu's beloved 1997 hit - became an instant success, reaching No. 1 on the UK Afrobeats Chart and No. 3 on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs. Tems debuted the track during her 2024 Coachella set, strategically bridging past African pop icons with contemporary global sounds. The gamble paid off - her ability to blend nostalgia with modern R&B and Afrobeats resonated widely, earning Love Me JeJe a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

Beyond this, Tems' artistry is being recognised on a larger scale. Her album Born in the Wild is in contention for Best Global Music Album, facing off against international stars like Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Meanwhile, her soul-stirring ballad Burning is nominated for Best R&B Song. With three Grammy nominations, Tems' rise to stardom is undeniable. While competition is fierce, her international recognition and ability to seamlessly blend genres make her a strong contender--particularly in the Best R&B Song category for Burning, which has garnered widespread critical acclaim.

(PREMIUM TIMES & NAN)