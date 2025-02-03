Sudan: Urgent Call to End War On Civilians in Sudan - Statement By the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami

2 February 2025
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
I strongly condemn the horrific indiscriminate strike on the Sabreen market and attacks on several residential neighbourhoods in Omdurman, Khartoum State in Sudan, on 1 February 2025, which reportedly left at least 60 people dead and more than 150 injured.

I also deplore the appalling reported killing of scores of civilians in attacks in Al Obeid and Um Rawaba in North Kordofan State, as well as North Darfur and South Darfur states, between 30 January and 1 February 2025.

These attacks constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law. The perpetrators of these grave offences must be held accountable.

The deliberate targeting of civilian areas represents a blatant disregard for human life and the most basic principles of the laws of war. Such atrocities must cease immediately.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to all the affected families.

I renew the call to all sides involved in the war in Sudan to avoid targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure and to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law by using every possible measure to protect civilians.

The suffering of Sudanese civilians has gone on for too long. It's long past time to end this war and prevent further devastation.

