South Sudan: Sudan, South Sudan Agree to Oversee Borders

Portsudan — Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to supervise their joint borders to prevent the infiltration of criminals and cooperate to recover the Sudanese loot that entered South Sudan during the war.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Khalil Pasha Sayreen, in a press statement at Portsudan International Airport after his participation in the 24th Ministerial Meeting of the East African Police Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) and the 26th Regular Conference of the organization, held recently in Rwanda.

Sayreen said that he discussed with his South Sudanese counterpart, on the sidelines of the conference, internal security issues against the backdrop of attacks on Sudanese and South Sudanese citizens in both countries, separately, where the meeting confirmed that the attacks were individual cases.

Lt. Gen. Sayreen affirmed that Sudan participated in the meetings of sub-committees, ministerial and permanent coordination committees and the directors-general of police.

He explained that the EAPCCO ministerial meeting agreed to consolidate regional cooperation to combat terrorism, organized, cross-border and emerging crimes.

He pointed out that the meeting agreed to boost cooperation to combat these crimes and issued a number of recommendations related to the exchange of information.