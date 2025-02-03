South Sudan: Sudan, South Sudan Agree to Oversee Borders

2 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to supervise their joint borders to prevent the infiltration of criminals and cooperate to recover the Sudanese loot that entered South Sudan during the war.

This was announced by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Khalil Pasha Sayreen, in a press statement at Portsudan International Airport after his participation in the 24th Ministerial Meeting of the East African Police Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO) and the 26th Regular Conference of the organization, held recently in Rwanda.

Sayreen said that he discussed with his South Sudanese counterpart, on the sidelines of the conference, internal security issues against the backdrop of attacks on Sudanese and South Sudanese citizens in both countries, separately, where the meeting confirmed that the attacks were individual cases.

Lt. Gen. Sayreen affirmed that Sudan participated in the meetings of sub-committees, ministerial and permanent coordination committees and the directors-general of police.

He explained that the EAPCCO ministerial meeting agreed to consolidate regional cooperation to combat terrorism, organized, cross-border and emerging crimes.

He pointed out that the meeting agreed to boost cooperation to combat these crimes and issued a number of recommendations related to the exchange of information.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.