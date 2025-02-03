Sudan: TSC President Visits Merowe and Inspects the 19th Infantry Division

1 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Merowe — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, arrived today, Saturday, in Merowe city and inspected the 19th Infantry Division.

Mass rallies in Merowe Locality in the Northern State rushed to receive him, praising the victories achieved by the armed forces and other regular forces in various hubs of the Dignity Battle.

TSC President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces saluted the citizens of Merowe Locality who stood firm in the face of the rebellion and sided with the armed forces as they fought the Dignity Battle.

In addition, TSC President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was briefed by the Commander of the 19th Infantry Division in Merowe on the security situation and the level of readiness of the division's officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers in the National Dignity Battle.

