Sudan: Gebreil - Sabreen Market Crime Will Be Added to the Record of Militia Atrocities Against Civilians

1 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim said that the rebel gangs committed a new massacre in Omdurman today, Saturday, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people, killed and wounded others.

The minister stated, according to a tweet on the JEM media page on Facebook, that this heinous crime will be added to the record of atrocities committed by the militia against the Sudanese people, pointing out that the people who are healing their wounds will avenge their pride with more victories on various fronts, and expel these gangs and their supporters from all cities of this country, praying to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs, hasten the recovery of the wounded, and achieve a resounding victory over the enemies.

