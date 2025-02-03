Sudan: Ibrahim Jabir - Sports Are a Strong Fortress to Protect National Unity

1 February 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, inaugurated on Saturday the distribution of sports equipment to clubs and teams in the Red Sea State, in the presence of the State Wali (governor), Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, the Heads of the General and Local Football Federations, and a number of state officials.

His Excellency stressed, while addressing the ceremony, that sports are one of the strong fortresses to secure national unity and a meeting place for the people of Sudan with their different complexions and cultures, praising the victories achieved by the national football team, Hilal Al-Sahel and the great progress in the Olympic Games.

TSC Member appealed to those in charge of sports to pay more attention and mobilize Sudanese youth and provide all means of welfare in all fields.

The Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces pointed out that what sports have achieved in the within the war is one of the great successes and joys that have raised hope and morale of the people of the Sudan, stressing the government's support for all sports sectors.

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, federations, clubs and teams to fight the battle of sports dignity with courage, patience and competence.

His Excellency praised the steadfastness of the Sudanese people, their struggles and tolerance of the harsh humanitarian and security conditions and their ability to overcome all circumstances and stand with the teams and clubs and support and back them internally and externally.

