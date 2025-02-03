Sudan: MFA Condemns RSF Militia's Persistence in Committing Massacres

press release

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on Saturday condemning the persistence of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in committing massacres and directing its military machinery towards unarmed defenseless civilians, after its successive defeats in military confrontations.

The following is an unofficial translation of the text of the statement

Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

In a heinous terrorist crime, the Janjaweed militia committed a terrible massacre today, Saturday, by bombing the Sabreen Market in Karari Locality, while it was crowded with shoppers, where the death toll has so far reached more than 60 civilian martyrs, including children and women, and a large number of wounded. It is clear that the market was targeted in a deliberate manner intended to cause the largest number of civilian deaths.

This heinous massacre comes one week after a similar butchery committed by the terrorist militia in the Saudi Teaching Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology in El-Fashir on January 24, during which 70 patients were killed, most of them women and children, and also a few days after another similar crime in the countryside of Om Kadada, and dozens of massacres committed in the villages of Al-Gezira.

The terrorist militia persists in committing these massacres, and directs its military machine towards defenseless civilians, after its successive vanquishments in military confrontations with the armed forces, the joint and the supporting forces, in order to blackmail and employ the wrong approach of international parties that talk about two sides of the conflict, so that it is considered a political party to be dealt with instead of being a terrorist group that the international community must unite against to eliminate its danger.

Therefore, the Security Council and Western powers bear responsibility for the militia's continued perpetration of massacres, because they are satisfied with verbal condemnations of its massacres, in addition to their disregard for the militia's regional sponsors, who provide it with long-range artillery and strategic drones to commit massacres.