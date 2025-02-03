Ethiopia: Foreign Party Representatives Laud Ethiopia's Progress, Preservation of Heritages

<em>addis Ababa, — Leaders and representatives of parties attending the Second Congress of Prosperity Party (PP) have expressed admiration for Ethiopia's progress and its commitment to preserving heritages during a visit to the Unity Park and the National Palace Museum.

The representatives, which visited the iconic sites included prominent figures like Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) Secretary-General Peter Lam Both, and Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Politburo Member Simbarashe S. Mumbengegwi.

Peter Lam Both, who had previously studied at Addis Ababa University, remarked on the "incredible" transformation of the city since his last visit.

He highlighted the significant advancements in infrastructure, including roads, buildings, bridges, and railways.

The secretary-general was particularly impressed by the transformation of the Gibi from a "no-go area" to a vibrant public space, now known as Unity Park, where children play and tourists explore.

"This is a great achievement," Both stated, crediting the President of the Prosperity Party for this remarkable accomplishment.

Simbarashe S. Mumbengegwi of Zimbabwe also echoed these sentiments, describing the National Palace as an "extremely impressive" and a "store of history and culture of the Ethiopian people."

The politburo member recalled the strong relationship between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia, which provided crucial support for the liberation of Zimbabwe.

Mumbengegwi lauded the "extremely impressive" developments in Addis Ababa, particularly the infrastructure development and cleanliness of the city.

He congratulated the Prosperity Party for ushering in an era of prosperity and infrastructure development.

Furthermore, he noted the significance of Addis Ababa as the capital of the African continent and the headquarters of the African Union.

Mumbengegwi finally stated that ZANU-PF and the Prosperity Party are in the process of formalizing cooperation agreements.