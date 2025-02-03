Rwanda: Volleyball - Kepler, Police Clinch Heroes Cup Tourney

Kepler (men) and Police (women) volleyball clubs emerged victorious of the Volleyball Heroes Cup after overcoming Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR respectively in thrilling finals held on Sunday, February 2, at Petit Stade Indoor Gymnasium.

The tournament, organised by Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) in collaboration with the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders, and Decorations of Honour (CHENO), was part of celebrating and honouring Rwandan heroes through sports. The Heroes Day in marked annually on February 1.

Kepler delivered a remarkable performance REG in four sets 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 36-34 in a gripping final.

Kepler started the game strongly, exploiting REG's defensive gaps, to claim the first set 25-17 and the second 25-23.

The third set was a commanding display by REG who dismantled Kepler's defensive line with powerful serves and precise blocks, taking the set 25-23.

The fourth set was a tense showdown with both teams pushing for dominance. Kepler maintained composure in crucial moments, winning 36-34 to seal the victory and lift the Heroes Cup trophy.

In the third-place playoff, Police VC won bronze after defeating APR VC in three straight sets (25-20,25-18,25-23).

In the women's category, Police defeated APR in a thrilling final which saw the law enforcers claim the victory in the tie break. (16-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24,15-10).

Kepler claimed the third place after outclassing Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in four sets (25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19).