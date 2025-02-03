Rwanda/Mali: Hoops League - Diarra Scores 18 Points As APR Outplay Tigers

Malian star center Aliou Diarra scored a game high 18 points as APR maintained their perfect start to the new season with a 102-66 victory over Tigers on Sunday, February 2, at Lycee de Kigali gymnasium.

APR, led by head coach James Maye Jr, took the first two quarters 28-13, 23-14 to lead the game 51-27 at the break.

And, coming into the second half, the Rwandan champions continued their dominance, claiming the third quarter 24-19 and the fourth 27-19 to bag yet another convincing victory on the evening.

Antino Jackson added 17 points, while APR captain William Robeyns contributed 16 points on the winning side.

American-based David Nickleberry topped Tigers' score-sheet with 20 points as Bruno Shema scored 10 against his former club.

The league continues on Monday, February 3, when REG take on Orion at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium.

The pair's fixture was originally set for January 24 at Kepler Court but it got postponed due to poor court conditions caused by rainfall.