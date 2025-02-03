Rwanda/Mali: Hoops League - Diarra Scores 18 Points As APR Outplay Tigers

3 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Malian star center Aliou Diarra scored a game high 18 points as APR maintained their perfect start to the new season with a 102-66 victory over Tigers on Sunday, February 2, at Lycee de Kigali gymnasium.

APR, led by head coach James Maye Jr, took the first two quarters 28-13, 23-14 to lead the game 51-27 at the break.

And, coming into the second half, the Rwandan champions continued their dominance, claiming the third quarter 24-19 and the fourth 27-19 to bag yet another convincing victory on the evening.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Cleveland drops 17 points as REG dominate Espoir

Antino Jackson added 17 points, while APR captain William Robeyns contributed 16 points on the winning side.

American-based David Nickleberry topped Tigers' score-sheet with 20 points as Bruno Shema scored 10 against his former club.

The league continues on Monday, February 3, when REG take on Orion at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium.

The pair's fixture was originally set for January 24 at Kepler Court but it got postponed due to poor court conditions caused by rainfall.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.