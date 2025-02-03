Rwanda: Ruhengeri, Kadaster International Equip Land Authority Staff With Cutting-Edge Tech Skills

Ruhengeri, in partnership with Kadaster International, hosted a specialised training programme aimed at equipping staff of the National Land Authority (NLA) with expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and several other emerging technologies poised to build a more efficient and transparent land administration system for the future.

From January 27 to 31, the five-day training falls under the "Land-at-Scale" project, funded by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency through Kadaster International. The initiative focuses on developing and implementing strategies that assist in building the capacity of the people, institutions, and networks that contribute to the land administration knowledge ecosystem in Rwanda.

As the primary government agency responsible for land use management and mapping, the NLA is at the forefront of digitising land administration in Rwanda. The Land-at-Scale initiative provides NLA staff with exposure to new technologies, enabling them to work more efficiently and serve Rwandan citizens better.

During the training, participants explored AI-driven land management tools, digital land registration processes, and innovative mapping techniques. These technologies are expected to streamline land transactions, improve data accuracy, and enhance decision-making in land use planning, according to the organisers.

Why INES-Ruhengeri?

Hosting the event at INES-Ruhengeri was a strategic decision, given the university's reputation as a leading institution in land administration and management education in Rwanda.

The department has undergone a comprehensive transformation to align with industry demands, making its programme unique among Rwanda's private universities. The four-year, eight-semester programme equips students with practical skills for real estate and land management.

Currently, INES-Ruhengeri offers two specialised tracks:

'Land Administration and Management' - focusing on land governance, planning, and sustainable land use.

'Valuation and Property Management' - tailored to market demands, providing graduates with the skills to pursue self-employment in property valuation and real estate.

INES-Ruhengeri Vice-Chancellor, Fr. Dr. Jean Bosco Baribeshya said that the emphasis was on Artificial Intelligence (AI) because the overall general development is built around AI. It's obvious, evident and plays a crucial role in various fields.

"We wanted to have some new perspective from these experts on how land management is being treated, how far they are with technologies in their respective countries, and we got it. It has indeed helped us to shape our vision, specifically in the adaptation of technology," he noted.

"We aim to make our students go hand-in-hand with the emerging technologies in the region.The institution has a diverse student body, with over 1,000 students from various nationalities across Africa and beyond. We want them to find something special in Rwanda. When they come to study in Rwanda, we have updated equipment and software, and that's our aim," he added.

Professor Rohan Bennett from the University of Twente, an expert from both academia and government institutions trained the staff and led discussions on AI and digital transformation in land administration, sharing insights on global best practices.

"This training was designed to challenge the next generation and equip the NLA with tools and techniques that will impact their daily work now and in the decade ahead," he said.

Rohan emphasised that the NLA should "look beyond organisational boundaries" and collaborate across sectors, including civil society and the private sector. This approach, he noted, "would help maximise investments in the country's digital transformation, share costs among sectors, and ultimately enhance services for citizens".

Aoife Ossendorp, Programme Advisor for Land-at-Scale with the Government of the Netherlands, explained the reasons for funding the initiative. Rwanda is one of 12 countries involved, and the engagement there began in 2008.

"We believe it is extremely important to focus on land as a foundation for other development goals such as food security, gender equality, the rule of law, and justice, as well as for encouraging better investment in the land sector. The NLA should begin working with external partners to adopt similar tools and to continue prioritising financial stability," she said.

Jean Baptiste Mukarage, Director of Land Administration at the National Land Administration (NLA), said that technology is advancing rapidly, necessitating the restructuring and updating of NLA's systems especially following the just concluded training.

"Developed countries have gone further steps in land administration and data transfer. While Rwanda is on a similar path, we are still a few steps behind. This programme is crucial for us as land administrators. The knowledge we've gained will help us adopt digital tools more effectively and improve our service delivery to the public, especially enhancing paperless, zero journey services and efficiency," he noted.

Boniface Rushagu, one of the trainees, reflected on the experience and acknowledged how the training broadened his perspective on digital land administration and transformation.

"This training has been eye-opening and a refresher. Learning about data and AI-driven land registration and digital mapping has given me confidence that Rwanda's land administration system is heading in the right direction," he said.