Malawi: DPP Aspiring Parliamentarian Jayne Mandeule Embroiled in Alleged Clandestine Affair

In what is fast becoming a political and personal scandal, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring parliamentarian for Machinga Likwenu, Jayne Mandeule, finds herself at the center of controversy amid allegations of an extramarital affair. Mandeule, who also serves as the DPP's National Deputy Director of Women, left the United Kingdom where she resides with her husband, citing her commitment to campaign vigorously for the September 2025 general elections in Malawi.

However, credible sources close to the situation have revealed that since her return to Malawi, Mandeule has reportedly become involved in a secretive relationship with Gift Dulla, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA). Dulla himself has been linked to multiple romantic entanglements, raising further questions about the dynamics of this alleged relationship.

Reports suggest that the affair has not only strained Mandeule's marriage but also cast a shadow over her integrity. Sources claim that Mandeule often speaks disparagingly about her husband in private conversations, seemingly undermining the very family values she publicly advocates. Her husband, who remains unaware of these developments while still in the UK, has reportedly maintained his unwavering support for her political ambitions.

What adds complexity to this narrative is the assertion that Dulla is financially backing Mandeule's parliamentary campaign. According to insiders, he has provided substantial funding and campaign materials, effectively positioning himself as a key figure in her political journey. This financial support raises concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the influence of personal relationships on political decisions.

Political analysts argue that the repercussions could be far-reaching, both personally and professionally. Should Mandeule's husband learn of these alleged indiscretions, it could trigger significant personal fallout. Moreover, the scandal risks undermining public confidence in her leadership, particularly among constituents who value transparency and integrity.

Local voices in Machinga Likwenu have expressed disappointment over the allegations, with some lamenting how such personal controversies could tarnish the image of women in politics. "It's unfortunate because it casts a negative light on all hardworking women striving for leadership roles," commented a community leader who preferred anonymity.

Mandeule's political aspirations are ambitious; she seeks to unseat Bright Msaka, the DPP's Vice President for the Eastern Region. She has been leveraging the momentum of a national campaign that promotes increased female participation in governance. However, the emerging details about her personal life have cast doubts on her commitment to ethical leadership.

As the general elections approach, the unfolding events are bound to attract more scrutiny. While Mandeule has yet to respond publicly to these allegations, political observers believe that how she navigates this controversy could significantly impact her political future.

This story continues to develop as more details emerge.