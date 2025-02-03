Malawi: Karonga Youths Urged to Play Key Role in Achieving Malawi 2063

Minister of Youth and Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, on Saturday urged the youth in Karonga District to take a leading role in the realization of the Malawi 2063 (MW 2063) development agenda.

Mkandawire made these remarks while handing over a K5 million cheque to Mwanganda Youth Club under the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM).

According to the Minister, MW 2063 was crafted with significant input from the youth, and for its successful implementation, young people must remain at the forefront of national development efforts.

"The issues highlighted in the MW 2063 agenda are rooted in the aspirations of the youth. For this vision to succeed, young people must lead the charge. President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is committed to ensuring that the youth are fully engaged in transforming our country," said Mkandawire.

He emphasized the government's dedication to empowering young people through various initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation.

Mwanganda Youth Club's Secretary General, Salomy Mwasangwale, expressed gratitude to the Minister and NYCOM for their continuous support. She assured that the funds would be utilized effectively to boost the club's income-generating activities.

"We are thankful for this support. The funds will help improve our projects, including goat rearing, as well as maize and rice farming, which are crucial to our community's economic empowerment," said Mwasangwale.

NYCOM Executive Director, Rex Chapota, also commended the government under Dr. Chakwera's leadership for ensuring that resources are allocated to support youth initiatives across the country.

Established in 2016, Mwanganda Youth Club currently boasts 33 active members who are committed to contributing to Malawi's development through sustainable projects and community-driven initiatives.