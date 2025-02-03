Kenya to Get 20pc More Visitors From India in 2025

Nairobi — The number of visitor arrivals to Kenya from India is expected to grow by 20 percent this year as the country aggressively markets its tourism offering in the Asian country.

About 15 Kenyan travel agencies over the weekend were in key cities of India to woo travelers into the country and expressed confidence in the expected growth of the market.

Speaking at the close of the annual Outbound Travel Mart (OTM) held at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, India, Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) Chief Executive Officer Fred Kaigwa disclosed that all indications point to the country expecting to receive more visitor numbers from India by the close of 2025.

"The travel trade roadshows that have been conducted in the key cities of Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata, and whose climax was the OTM tourism fair, have had our destination presence felt, and we hope to translate this into sales," said Kaigwa.

He said the immediate feedback from the travel trade was positive, with lots of travel inquiries around Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) and leisure expected across the season.

He spoke as the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) announced a two-month joint sales campaign in collaboration with prime India partners promoting Magical Kenya holiday packages. They include SOTC Travel Limited, Make My Trip, Ease My Trip, Pick Your Trail, and Thomas Cook, among others.

According to KTB, the campaign will help increase Kenya's interest among the Indian travelers. Last year, India's arrivals into Kenya closed with 106,863 visitors, up from 95,038 tourists recorded in 2023, a 12.4 percent increase.

"As India is part of the emerging markets, we are going to pull out all the stops in partnership with the private sector to ensure that the destination remains top of mind among Indian travelers and investors in the tourism sector alike," KTB CEO June Chepkemei said in a statement.

The Maasai Mara Game Reserve has been a key attraction for Indian travelers into Kenya, a trend that the travel trade said will change with more push on the diverse products and experiences Kenya has to offer.

"Even with this in mind, our promotions are anchored on Kenya's diverse offering away from the beach and wildlife safari that Kenya is known for," Kaigwa noted.