Liberia: Pres. Boakai Launches Lis Visa On Arrival Today

3 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
Monrovia — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has confirmed that all is set for the official launch of the LIS Visa on Arrival by His Excellency Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai today, February 3, 2025. The long-awaited initiative will be unveiled at the LIS Headquarters in Monrovia.

President Boakai, alongside top government officials and members of the diplomatic corps, is expected to grace the ceremony marking the introduction of Liberia's Visa on Arrival system.

The LIS Visa on Arrival is an electronic platform developed to facilitate travelers entering Liberia through the Robert International Airport (RIA). The LIS management has deemed it necessary to digitalize its services in line with global advancements in information technology.

The Visa on Arrival system allows travelers arriving by air to obtain a visa upon entry into the country. This initiative, commonly known as an "airport visa," is being introduced for the first time in Liberia under the Unity Party-led government.

To obtain a Visa on Arrival, travelers must follow specific procedures, including:

  • Creating an email account
  • Uploading a passport biometric component
  • Taking a passport-size photo with a white background
  • Making the required payment through the LIS system
  • Receiving a payment confirmation notification
  • Saving the confirmation page via email

However, LIS authorities have clarified that the Visa on Arrival confirmation page is not the actual visa. Upon arrival at RIA, passengers must present the approved confirmation document for authentication by LIS officers. The process includes fingerprint verification before a Liberia Visa on Arrival sticker is placed in the traveler's passport.

According to LIS, the Visa on Arrival sticker incorporates multiple security features designed to safeguard holders of legitimate passports.

Additionally, President Boakai is expected to launch the LIS Re-Entry Permit and Special Cards, which will be issued to non-ECOWAS citizens residing in Liberia for an approved period. These permits will allow them to remain in the country without needing to apply for a Visa on Arrival each time they travel.

The new electronic visa platforms do not apply to ECOWAS citizens, in line with the community's free movement protocols.

Since the procurement of the LIS Visa on Arrival, Re-Entry Permit, and Special Cards, travelers worldwide have welcomed the initiative. Previously, LIS issued manual visas to visitors entering Liberia.

