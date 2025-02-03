Liberia: County Meet - Lofa Wins First Basketball Trophy

Monrovia — For the first time, Lofa County has won the basketball component of the National County Sports Meet.

Lofa staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 17-point deficit to defeat Sinoe County 65-61 in the grand final on Saturday at the SKD Gymnasium in Paynesville City.

Sinoe County led by 14 points at halftime, 42-28, and appeared to be the stronger side, having dominated play at the SKD Gymnasium. However, they lost control in the third and fourth quarters, allowing Lofa to mount a dazzling comeback.

Lofa, the 2022 losing finalists, showed resilience in the second half, securing victory with a four-point margin. The win marks a significant milestone for Lofa County, which has been making its presence felt in the County Meet since 2019.

Basketball returned to the County Meet this season after being absent in the 2023-2024 edition due to financial constraints. Lofa received a cash prize of L$400,000 for their victory. Grand Gedeh County, awarded L$200,000 for third place, claimed the prize without playing, as Grand Cape Mount County failed to show up.

Lofa County's standout player and Mighty Barrolle star, Anthony Quadri, was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.