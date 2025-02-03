Namibia: Walvis Bay Youth Gain Another N$1.8 Million for Climate Projects

Walvis Bay youth have taken an opportunity offered by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Youth Climate Action Fund to come up with projects that will benefit the climate and their community.

The young people, who were awarded N$1 million in 2024 for the Walvis Bay Youth Climate Action Fund, will be receiving another N$1.8 million, which will be made available for more projects as a result of their eagerness to tackle climate change.

The funds were awarded to Walvis Bay following mayor Trevino Forbes' participation in the Local Climate Action Summit at COP28 in Dubai in December 2023.

Eleven young people have so far emerged with various projects, which they are successfully executing.

Walvis Bay city lead Kerth Ithana yesterday said the youth groups were engaging, eager and determined to execute their projects, leading to the success.

"They got onto the planning phase and executed the projects very well. They really want to do something for themselves and the community. One of them was very selfless and used her money to buy solar panel lights to give to the community of Farm 37 as they do not have lights. Another group donated a solar system for their school, while another had photography workshops and captured nature. We had a Young Citizens Green Economy Conference 2024, while a group is also running a waste management programme," she said.

Forbes says he was impressed with the youth participation and urged them to come up with even more innovative projects in the second phase that will also generate income.

"We encourage the youth to take advantage of the additional opportunity. . . We have a team that will assist, who are also funded through the grant. You can apply for grants from N$5 000 to N$100 000. You don't only have to think about tree planting. You can come up with many ideas that can also benefit you as a team," he says.

One hundred mayors benefited from the Bloomberg fund to allow young people between the ages of 15 and 24 years old to design, produce and govern urgent climate solutions in their towns and cities.

These are from 38 different countries across six continents, representing over 62 million residents.