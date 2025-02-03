Liberia: Slavia Praha Signs Liberian Defender Emmanuel Fully

Monrovia — On the morning of February 1, 2025, Liberian football enthusiasts and supporters were greeted with exciting news: 18-year-old defender Emmanuel Fully has joined Czech giants Slavia Praha.

The club announced the move on its official social media platforms, confirming that Fully has signed a one-year loan deal.

The talented left-back, who can also play as a defensive midfielder and central defender, previously spent six months on loan at Danish side AC Horsens from Liberian third-tier club Real Mudja. During his time at AC Horsens, Fully made 12 appearances in the U-19 league and scored one goal.

He will initially join Slavia's reserve team, with the agreement including an option for a permanent transfer based on his performance.

"The 18-year-old defensive midfielder from Liberia is coming to Slavia's reserve team for a year with an option for a permanent transfer," the club's statement reads.

Fully will be joining fellow Liberians Oscar Dorley and Divine Teah at Slavia Praha, further strengthening the presence of Liberian talent at the club.

Last July, Liberian third-division club Real Mudja announced Fully's departure to AC Horsens. In just under seven months, his impressive performances caught the attention of scouts from the Czech Republic, leading to his recruitment by Slavia Praha.