Liberia: LRA Launches Whistleblower Platform to Fight Tax Evasion

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has launched an innovative Whistleblower Platform aimed at strengthening the fight against tax evasion and enhancing the integrity of revenue collection.

The platform, now live and accessible via the LRA website at www.lra.gov.lr, is designed to encourage public reporting of tax evasion, fraud, and related financial crimes.

Members of the public can use the platform to report acts of tax evasion, including malpractices and corrupt activities by both LRA and non-LRA staff. Whistleblowers will remain anonymous and protected unless they choose to disclose their identity.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Fiscal Investigation Division (FID) of the Authority, marks a significant step in improving intelligence-gathering efforts and facilitating more effective tax crime investigations.

Speaking at the launch, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah underscored the critical role of public participation in addressing tax fraud and boosting revenue collection.

"Tax evasion is a serious crime that undermines revenue collection and hinders national development," said Commissioner General Jallah. "Every dollar lost to these illicit activities is a dollar taken away from schools, hospitals, roads, and other essential services that our people desperately need. That is why we stand firm in our mission to close revenue leakages and ensure that every cent due to Liberia is collected and accounted for."

Through the platform, individuals from both the public and private sectors can report suspected cases of tax evasion involving businesses and individuals. The LRA will provide a taxable proportional award of 5% of the net taxes or duties recovered from tax fraud or evasion, in line with Section 16 of the Liberia Whistleblower Act of 2021.

Commissioner General Jallah hailed the launch of the platform as a major milestone in ensuring transparency and accountability in Liberia's tax administration. He reassured potential whistleblowers that the LRA is committed to providing maximum protection for those who report tax crimes. "When we speak up against corruption, we defend our nation's future. When we demand accountability, we secure a better Liberia for generations to come."

The launch event was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the Liberia National Police (LNP), and the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), who pledged their unwavering commitment to supporting and collaborating with the LRA to protect the country's revenue.

LACC Commissioner for Monitoring and Investigation, Randolph Tebbs, who officially launched the platform, commended the LRA for this "groundbreaking development" that will help combat corruption, enhance transparency, and safeguard the country's revenue. He affirmed that the LACC is "ready to assist the LRA with any investigation" that exposes corruption and deters financial crimes and tax evasion.

Mr. Shine Williams, Manager of the LRA Fiscal Investigation Division (FID), cited external reports indicating that Liberia loses approximately US$200 million in tax revenue annually due to tax evasion and related financial crimes. He emphasized that such losses are too significant for a country in dire need of financial resources for development. Sealing these loopholes through whistleblowing could recover US$200 million, significantly contributing to national development.

Williams urged all citizens and businesses to utilize the Whistleblower Platform to report suspected cases of tax fraud or evasion, emphasizing, "If you see it, report it." He explained that tax evasion occurs when individuals, businesses, or organizations deliberately evade or attempt to evade paying lawful government taxes by either paying no tax or paying less than what is owed.

Through the whistleblowing initiative, he added, the LRA aims to build a tax system based on trust, fairness, and transparency, ultimately contributing to national development. Williams also announced that the FID will lead awareness programs to educate the public on how to use the platform effectively.