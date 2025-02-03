Liberia: Madina Wesseh Calls for Support to Boost Eco-Tourism

Monrovia — Former Secretary General of the Mano River Union, Ambassador Madina Wesseh, has called on concession companies to support Liberia Eco Tourism Exploration in an effort to expose students and young people to the country's rich historical, cultural, and touristic sites.

Speaking at the official launch of the Martha M. Wright Heritage Tours for Schools, organized by Liberia Eco Tourism Exploration in New Georgia, Ambassador Wesseh emphasized Liberia's wealth of historical and touristic sites. She believes that greater exposure will help students and young people appreciate the cultural and historical significance of their homeland.

She urged the National Commission on Higher Education and the Ministry of Education to incorporate adjustments in school curricula to include studies on Liberia's historical and cultural heritage. According to her, Liberian students should not have to travel abroad to learn about their own country's historical, cultural, and touristic landmarks.

During the program, George Wisner, Chief Executive Officer of Liberia Eco Tourism Exploration, highlighted that the Martha M. Wright Heritage Tours for Schools is the flagship initiative of his organization, aimed at immersing students in Liberia's cultural and historical richness. He noted that the program primarily focuses on cultural tourism and has been designed to engage schools across the country.

"The Martha M. Wright Heritage Tours for Schools exposes students to Liberia's rich cultural diversity and history while helping them appreciate the nation's natural beauty," Wisner stated. "We integrate history, culture, civic education, and geography with entertainment to provide students with a meaningful and lasting experience."

Deputy Executive Director of the National Commission on Higher Education, Reverend Moneu Duoe, commended Wisner for his initiative and pledged the commission's full support in ensuring that students are educated about their cultural heritage.

The launch was attended by Eminent Statesman Alexander Cummings, relatives of Martha M. Wright, school administrators, and students.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with key national institutions to enhance the country's tourism sector. The MoU aims to improve tourism infrastructure, data collection, and safety measures at tourism sites nationwide.

The signing ceremony, held on January 30, 2025, at MICAT's offices, brought together stakeholders including the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), and Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

Liberia's Information Minister, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, emphasized MICAT's mandate to regulate and promote sustainable tourism. "MICAT has the authority to inspect all tourism sites to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards. This MoU ensures that each institution fulfills its role in positioning Liberia as a premier tourist destination," he said.