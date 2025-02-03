Liberia: Camusu President Files Lawsuit At Civil Court for Declaratory Judgment in Leadership Crisis

Monrovia — The President of the Cape Mount University Students Union (CAMUSU), Miss Musu Fahnbulleh, has filed a lawsuit with the Monrovia Civil Court seeking a declaratory judgment to resolve the ongoing leadership crisis within the union.

Miss Fahnbulleh, accompanied by other union members, presented her case before the court on Friday, January 31, 2025, in Monrovia.

"CAMUSU wishes to address the ongoing legal dispute concerning the legitimacy of its leadership and the management of funds intended for the benefit of its members," she stated.

The student leader recounted that in 2022, CAMUSU held elections in adherence to its constitution, which resulted in her election as President.

However, according to her, a union member identified as Lawrence Gray, reportedly supported by former President Mohammed A. Dago, has attempted to undermine the democratic process by unilaterally appointing himself as President without following the proper procedures or obtaining approval from the Executive Committee.

She stressed that such illegal actions have not only impeded the smooth operations of the institution but have also caused significant confusion and disruption, hindering the execution of major union activities, including advocacy for fellow students.

"We have filed a lawsuit to seek a declaratory judgment from the Honorable Court to affirm the legitimacy of my leadership and to prevent Mr. Gray from misrepresenting himself as the President of CAMUSU," Miss Fahnbulleh declared.

She further emphasized that the legal action is intended to ensure that all funds allocated to CAMUSU are managed by the rightful leadership for the benefit of its members.

Miss Fahnbulleh also described Mr. Gray's alleged actions as unethical, illegal, and unacceptable, arguing that his continued claim to the presidency violates the provisions of the union's constitution.

County Officials Accused of Interference

At the same time, the student leader accused Grand Cape Mount County Superintendent Foley Kiatamba and the County Development Council of interfering in the leadership crisis rather than serving as neutral mediators.

She disclosed that the Superintendent's office has recognized Mr. Gray's "illegitimate" leadership by recently issuing a check of US$12,000 payable to him on behalf of CAMUSU.

"This action directly contradicts the wishes of the legitimate leadership and jeopardizes the welfare of our members," Miss Fahnbulleh emphasized.

She further urged all stakeholders, including the County Superintendent and the Grand Cape Mount County Development Council, to respect the democratic process and recognize CAMUSU's legitimate leadership.

The young leader reaffirmed the union's commitment to serving the interests of Cape Mount University students and pledged to continue advocating for their rights and welfare.

"As the duly elected President of CAMUSU, I, Ms. Musu Fahnbulleh, am committed to upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and democratic governance as outlined in our constitution," she stated.