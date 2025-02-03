Uganda: Two Dismissed From Judiciary for Misconduct

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed two judicial officers from the judiciary after being found guilty of misconduct while carrying out their duties.

JSC appoints various judicial officers in magisterial positions, receives and processes complaints or recommendations about the judiciary and the administration of justice but also disciplines judicial officers found guilty of malpractice.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Judicial Service Commission said it held disciplinary proceedings against Cissy Mudhasi Kawuma, a Deputy Registrar, and Ruth Nabaasa a Chief Magistrate and both were found guilty of misconduct.

The Judicial Service Commission said the deputy registrar was found guilty of abuse of her judicial authority when she ordered for attachment of bank accounts of Makerere University, Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council, and a private person without following proper legal procedures.

"Her actions in this respect were found to amount to judicial misconduct in as far as they contravened the Uganda Judicial Code of Conduct and the Judicial Service Commission Regulations. She was insubordinate when she defied instructions of the Chief Justice where she entertained execution proceedings during the suspension period which had been instituted as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19," JSC said.

On the other side, the chief magistrate was found culpable for abuse of judicial authority, and acting in contravention of the Uganda Judicial Code of Conduct when she defied orders of the High Court Judge directing her to determine the value of the properties in issue to ascertain whether the matter was within her jurisdiction.

"It was established that she entertained a matter outside her jurisdiction in disregard of the High Court order and thereby occasioned loss to the complainant."

According to the Judicial Service Commission, having been found guilty, the two judicial officers have been dismissed from the judiciary.