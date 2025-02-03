South Africa: Justice Minister Kubayi Finds Major Problems During Inspection At Gauteng Courts

2 February 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min On Friday, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel and senior officials from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development conducted site visits to the Johannesburg Master's Court, Kempton Park Magistrates' Court and Tembisa Magistrates' Court.

The visit was in line with government efforts to enhance access to justice, improve service delivery and strengthen the administration of justice. Kubayi's visit came nearly two months after her appointment as justice minister on 3 December 2024, following her tenure as minister of human settlements.

Daily Maverick accompanied the ministerial delegation. While court infrastructure appeared structurally sound, underlying challenges significantly affected operations. Challenges included resource shortages, officials' safety concerns, outdated systems, staff shortages, interpreter shortages, network failures and accessibility issues such as a lack of elevators. Many citizens reportedly sometimes leave without receiving assistance.

Tembisa Magistrates' Court: staffing and infrastructure struggles

Despite being one of the region's largest courts and handling complex cases, the Tembisa Magistrates' Court faces a shortage of commissioners. Kubayi revealed that white commissioners often refuse to be stationed at the court because of safety concerns, while there are insufficient black commissioners to preside over...

