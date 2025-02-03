South Africa: Justice Minister Kubayi Finds Major Problems During Inspection At Gauteng Courts

At the Domestic Violence Unit in Tembisa, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi found interns on short-term contracts managing at least 50 new domestic violence cases daily. In 2024 alone, the unit recorded more than 6,000 domestic violence cases and 5,000 harassment-related matters. This article is free to read.Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.Create your free account or sign in FAQ | Contact Us Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us: You want to receive First Thing, our flagship daily newsletter. Opt out at any time. Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you've forgotten A code has been sent to .... Please check your email and enter your one-time pin below: Didn't get the code? Resend email Use your password instead? Enter password Open in Gmail Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min On Friday, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Deputy Justice Minister Andries Nel and senior officials from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development conducted site visits to the Johannesburg Master's Court, Kempton Park Magistrates' Court and Tembisa Magistrates' Court.

The visit was in line with government efforts to enhance access to justice, improve service delivery and strengthen the administration of justice. Kubayi's visit came nearly two months after her appointment as justice minister on 3 December 2024, following her tenure as minister of human settlements.

Daily Maverick accompanied the ministerial delegation. While court infrastructure appeared structurally sound, underlying challenges significantly affected operations. Challenges included resource shortages, officials' safety concerns, outdated systems, staff shortages, interpreter shortages, network failures and accessibility issues such as a lack of elevators. Many citizens reportedly sometimes leave without receiving assistance.

Tembisa Magistrates' Court: staffing and infrastructure struggles

Despite being one of the region's largest courts and handling complex cases, the Tembisa Magistrates' Court faces a shortage of commissioners. Kubayi revealed that white commissioners often refuse to be stationed at the court because of safety concerns, while there are insufficient black commissioners to preside over...